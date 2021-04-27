Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

