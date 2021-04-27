Project Pai (PAI) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $98.21 million and $6.44 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,744,684,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,594,041 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

