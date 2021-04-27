Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

PFPT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. 526,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Earnings History for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit