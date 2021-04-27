Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

PFPT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.29. 526,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PFPT. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

