Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 46.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 56.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.