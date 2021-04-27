Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Buy”

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $8,969,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

