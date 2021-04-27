ProVise Management Group LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 in the last 90 days.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

SPT stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

