ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

