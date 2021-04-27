ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

