ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

