Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NYSE PRU opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

