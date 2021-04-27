PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 661267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.34.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

