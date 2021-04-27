PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57. 2,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 703,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
