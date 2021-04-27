PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57. 2,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 703,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

