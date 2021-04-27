PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 4,987,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.