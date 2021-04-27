Pundi X Market Cap Hits $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

