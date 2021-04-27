Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

