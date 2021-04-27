Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

