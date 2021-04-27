Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Issued By Truist Securiti

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $253.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.21. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

