Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

FCFS opened at $71.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.