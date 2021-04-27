Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Boosted by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

