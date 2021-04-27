Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increased by Analyst

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

