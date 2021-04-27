Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

