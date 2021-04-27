Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of MIDD opened at $181.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

