Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Anthem, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $377.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.89 and its 200-day moving average is $321.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

