Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

BJRI stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

