Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised by Truist Securiti

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCB. Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

