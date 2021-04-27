Quantis Network (QUAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,769.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $21,885.99 and approximately $4,769.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.