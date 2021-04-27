Quark (QRK) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $639.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

