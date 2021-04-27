Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $132.78. 10,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,198. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $134.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

