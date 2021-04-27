Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

QIS stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$81.08 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.10.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

