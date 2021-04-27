R.P. Boggs & Co. Buys Shares of 12,050 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.84. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

