R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the period. SharpSpring accounts for about 0.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. SharpSpring, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.