R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 2,397 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 3.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.15. 1,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.79. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

