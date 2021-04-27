Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

