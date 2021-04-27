RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €430.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

RAA opened at €716.00 ($842.35) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €677.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €723.78.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

