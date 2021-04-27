Raymond James Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

