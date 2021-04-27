Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.06 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

