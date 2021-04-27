Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

