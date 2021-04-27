Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 714,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 193,474 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 286,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. 465,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. The stock has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

