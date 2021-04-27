Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

