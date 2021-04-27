Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.