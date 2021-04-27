Razor Network Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009692 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.22 or 0.01333042 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

