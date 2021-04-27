RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

RBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $573,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

