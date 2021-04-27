Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.98 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $662,785.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00277640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.01052612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00719774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.73 or 0.99802295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

