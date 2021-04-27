Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $409.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $414.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

