Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.69.
Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $409.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $414.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $175,360,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
