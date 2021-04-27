Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

