Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $510.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

