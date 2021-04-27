Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

