Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

