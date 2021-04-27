Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

