Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,072,000.

VOE opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $140.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

