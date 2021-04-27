Relaxing Retirement Coach Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.63. 11,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

